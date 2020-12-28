Misty Meadows sets Giving Barn 

Misty Meadows Equine Learning Center has placed a “giving barn” along Old County Road near the mouth of Scotchman’s Bridge Lane. The “barn” — a decorated wooden sign — was authorized by West Tisbury selectmen on Dec. 9. The barn sign is meant to help solicit donations to a cover a budgetary shortfall at Misty Meadows, brought on by the pandemic.

“We’re getting a lot of positive feedback,” Misty Meadows executive director Sarah McKay said of the signage. McKay said Misty Meadows is advancing toward its goal of $50,000. As of Monday, she said $34,000 had been collected. McKay said the campaign was originally set to close at the end of the year but now it will continue until the end of January.

Recently 15 to 20 families engaged in a COVID-19-safe scavenger hunt facilitated by Misty Meadows, McKay said. Folks stayed in their cars for the hunt and took photos of various things across the Vineyard. The requested donation was $20 per car, she said, however all families gave more than $20.

Another recent activity at Misty Meadows was horseback holiday caroling. McKay said the activity was well-received in the neighborhood.