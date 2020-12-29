Four new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday — three from the hospital and one from an off-Island medical practice.

The hospital has conducted a total of 10,146 tests since March as of Tuesday. Of those 353 have come back positive, 9,713 negative, and 80 are pending results.

Since March, there have been 505 cases of COVID-19 reported on Martha’s Vineyard. The vast majority of those cases were reported in the past two months when the Island’s first cluster of cases was linked to a wedding in October. Since then, the Island has seen 415 cases of COVID-19 — four and half times the 89 cases reported on the Island between when testing began in March and Oct. 25.

TestMV has conducted 27,945 tests since June as of Tuesday. Of those, 162 have tested positive, 26,508 negative, 1,275 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has also conducted its own tests. In total, the town has conducted 355 tests of which zero have come back positive, 348 negative, and seven pending results.

Of the four new cases three were females and one was male. Of those, one was in their 30s, one in their 50s, one younger than 20, and one was in their 60s.

Of all the Island’s 505 confirmed cases, 258 are female and 241 are male. Of those cases, 128 are in their 30s, 86 are in their 20s, 74 are in their 50s, 74 are in their 40s, 82 are younger than 20, 42 are in their 60s, and 20 are older than 70.

In their expanded Friday report, the boards of health linked 203 cases or 41 percent of positive cases to other cases. Most of these connections are within family and household members or between small social groups.

In addition to the wedding cluster which reported eight cases, clusters at Cronig’s Market, with 19 cases, and a bible study group, with 11 cases, have also been reported. Only 40 of the Island’s 495 confirmed cases are still being followed by public health officials. Each of those active cases were reported between Dec. 6 and Dec. 26.

Two new probable positive cases were reported Monday bringing the Island’s total since March to 36 — 18 females and 18 males. Of those, 24 received positive antibody tests, and 12 have been symptomatically diagnosed. There are seven in their 60s, seven in their 20s, six in their 50s, six in their 40s, four younger than 20, three older than 70, and three in their 30s.

On Monday, there were 4,060 new cases reported across Massachusetts with an estimated 80,620 active cases. There were 48 new deaths Monday for a total of 12,158 COVID-19 deaths since March. The average age of those deaths is 80 years old.