Kai Rose commits to URI football

Kai Rose, son of India Rose and Sterling Bishop of Vineyard Haven, has committed to play Division I football as an offensive lineman at the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown, R.I.

Kai transferred from Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School as a reclassified freshman three years ago, and will graduate from Tilton School, a boarding prep high school in Tilton, N.H., as part of the 2021 class. Kai is an honor roll student at Tilton with a 3.2 GPA, and will major in sports communication and media.

“I couldn’t be more excited about committing to URI,” Kai said. “My parents have been my biggest supporters, and I am so thankful for everything they have done to help me get to this point. I am also grateful to all of the other schools on the D1, D2, and D3 levels that reached out to me as a recruit as well. URI is a great fit for me both academically and athletically, and I look forward to the next challenge and playing at a D1 college level.”

URI plays football as members of the Colonial Athletic Association, alongside Albany, Delaware, Elon, James Madison, Maine, New Hampshire, Richmond, Stony Brook, Towson, Villanova, and William & Mary in the NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision.