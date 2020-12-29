Mosher Photo to close at the end of 2020

A longtime Tisbury business, Mosher Photo, is closing at the end of this year, owner Carlos Stevenson wrote in a Facebook post.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Stevenson referred The Times to his social media post.

“Dear customers and friends,” he wrote. “It is with a heavy heart, and gratitude that I am writing to inform you of the closing of Mosher Photo at the end of 2020.”

Mosher Photo was established in 1923, and Stevenson said he has led the enterprise for the past 20 years — selling reprints and frames, taking passport photos, and performing other photo and video services.

In the post, Stevenson thanked his customers for their continued support and patronage over the years. “I am especially proud of what, I hope you will agree, was a welcoming presence on Main Street,” he wrote. “I am honored to have been a part of peopleʼs lives for many generations.”

Stevenson added that he is actively looking for someone to “make photo printing a part of their business,” and asked anyone who might be interested to reach out.