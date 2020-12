Start the new year by learning to make wholesome and delicious Power Balls with the West Tisbury library and Island Grown Initiative. Bags of the needed ingredients can be picked up at the library starting on Wednesday, Jan. 6, and the Zoom class takes place on Saturday, Jan. 9, from 4 to 5 pm. It is limited to 15 families with younger children, but more classes are planned. To sign up, email mlawson@clamsnet.org.