Learn the basics of playing the ukulele or guitar, and explore how music can be a mindfulness practice in a five-week course taught by Eric Mulhern. This class for ages 13-plus meets on Zoom every Monday from 2 to 3 pm, starting on Jan. 4. Visit mvmusic.org for more information, including private lessons. To sign up for the virtual course, email the Vineyard Haven library at amcdonough@clamsnet.org.