16 new COVID cases Tuesday

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday all from Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

The 16 new cases come the day after 28 were reported from the weekend and Monday.

On Tuesday, the hospital reported it has conducted a total of 10,588 tests since March with 414 positives, and 10,084 negatives. There are currently 90 tests pending results and no hospitalizations.

Also as of Tuesday, TestMV has conducted 28,879 tests since June. Of those, 173 have tested positive, 27,456 negative, 1,250 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah has also conducted its own tests. In total, the town has conducted 355 tests, of which zero have come back positive, 348 negative, and seven pending results.

The new cases consisted of nine females and seven males. Of those, six are in their 30s, three are younger than 20, three are in their 50s, two are in their 20s, and two are in their 40s.

Of the total 577 confirmed cases since March, 296 are female and 281 are male. Of those, 146 are in their 30s, 102 are in their 20s, 84 are in their 50s, 82 are in their 40s, 90 are younger than 20, 47 are in their 60s, and 26 are older than 70.

There was one new probable case Tuesday totaling 41 probable cases that have been reported since March — 22 females and 19 males. Of those, 25 received positive antibody tests, and 16 have been symptomatically diagnosed. There are eight in their 60s, eight in their 20s, seven in their 50s, seven in their 40s, four younger than 20, three older than 70, and four in their 30s.

Individuals may be tested more than once at the hospital and TestMV to confirm illness, or to be released from isolation. This sometimes results in a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

On Monday the state reported 4,358 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with an 8.5 percent positivity rate, and an estimated 81,449 active cases. There were 60 new deaths for a total of 12,401 COVID-19 deaths since March. The average age of those dead is 81.