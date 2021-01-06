Boathouse Club gives $25,000 to YMCA

For the 12th year in a row, the Boathouse Club foundation has made a $25,000 contribution to the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard. The foundation is the philanthropic arm of the the Boathouse Club of Edgartown. The goal of the foundation is to provide grants to Island nonprofits. The foundation is funded by club members and owners.

“We are delighted to be able to support the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard, and have committed to making an annual $25,000 donation to the organization,” Scott Anderson, club general manager and chief operating officer, said in a press release.