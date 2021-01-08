Help the League of Women Voters

To the Editor:

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard has run its signature fundraiser for over 10 years. We collect ink jet printer cartridges at various sites around the Island and recycle them for refurbishing and resale. This keeps all these items out of our landfills, as well as earning the League money to continue its work.

EduComp was always our most active collection site on the Vineyard. Now that EduComp has closed its doors, we encourage the public to bring used cartridges to any one of our sites listed here: DaRosa’s in Oak Bluffs, Edgartown Library, Oak Bluffs Library, Vineyard Haven Library, West Tisbury Library, MV Regional High School

Thank you for helping our Island to recycle.

Judy Crawford

Fundraising Chair

League of Women Voters Martha’s Vineyard