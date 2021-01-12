Osmana Bianchi

Osmana (Boschi) Bianchi passed away peacefully at her home in Vineyard Haven on Jan. 3, 2021. She was born on November 11, 1934, in Borgo a Mozzano, Italy.

Osmana was a homemaker and a lunch aide for the Medford school system for 15 years. A frequent visitor to the Vineyard since the 1960s, Osmana moved full-time to Vineyard Haven with her husband in 1989. Osmana could always be seen happily working in her beautiful garden, or at the Senior Center, where she loved spending time with her friends.

She married and was preceded in death by Herbert N. Bianchi, her husband of 62 years; by her mother, Dina (Martini) Boschi, and her father, Guiseppe Boschi; and by her brother, Osmano Boschi. She is survived by her daughter, Irene (Bianchi) Hatch; son-in-law, John L. Hatch; her granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose Hatch;, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A virtual funeral Mass was held at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven on Monday, Jan. 11. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to Connect to End Violence, 111 Edgartown Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568. The family wants to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Oak Bluffs. Please visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.