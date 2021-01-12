Six new COVID cases Tuesday

The Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday — four from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and two from the TestMV site.

Also Tuesday, the boards of health reported on data from the self-administered saliva COVID-19 tests from the Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools. In total, 538 tests have been conducted at the schools and all of those tests have come back negative. Data on the public schools tests will be updated every Monday.

In total, the hospital has conducted 11,064 tests since testing began in March. Of those 470 tested positive, 10,455 negative, and 139 are pending results. One patient is currently hospitalized with COVID-19. According to hospital communications specialist Marissa Lefebvre, the hospitalized patient has been at the hospital since Wednesday and is in “fair condition.”

TestMV has conducted 29,774 tests since June. Of those, 199 have tested positive, 28,467 negative, and 1,108 are pending results.

The town of Aquinnah reported its first positive case from its own testing Friday. In total, the town has conducted 388 tests, of which one has come back positive, 375 negative, and 12 pending results.

Of the new cases four are female and two are male. Of those, one is younger than 20, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, five are in their 40s, and one in their 50s, and one in their 60s.

Of the total 668 confirmed cases since March, 335 are female and 333 are male. Of those, 111 are younger than 20, 118 are in their 20s, 169 are in their 30s, 99 are in their 40s, 92 are in their 50s, 49 are in their 60s, and 28 are older than 70.

There was one new probable case Tuesday, totaling 45 probable cases that have been reported since March — 23 females and 22 males.

Of those, 26 received positive antibody tests, and 19 have been symptomatically diagnosed. There are eight in their 60s, 11 in their 20s, six in their 50s, eight in their 40s, four younger than 20, three older than 70, and five in their 30s.

Oak Bluffs has accounted for 27 cases over the past 14 days, according to the data. The town has a 6.08 percent positivity rate. Tisbury has seen 28 cases reported in the last 14 days with a 3.77 percent positivity rate.

On Monday, the state reported 4,239 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, with a 7.26 percent positivity rate, and an estimated 92,405 active cases statewide. There were 54 new deaths, for a total of 12,929 COVID-19 deaths since March.