Sponsored: Real Estate Confidential: And what’s new with you?

Real Estate Confidential is a bi-weekly chit-chat about new listings, sales, or other insider info on the Martha’s Vineyard Real Estate market, presented by Fred Roven, owner/broker of Martha’s Vineyard Buyer Agents. It appears every other Friday in The Minute.

In place of Auld Lang Syne, we woke last week to:

A stain to our democracy not soon forgotten

Over 4,000 Americans dead from the Coronavirus pandemic in one day

A clear visual of the distinction between Black, brown and white in America

All I can think about right now is wanting something, anything, everything new including these built or soon-to-be-built homes on Martha’s Vineyard.

4 Southridge Lane in Edgartown, priced at $2,595,000, is a stylish, modern chic farmhouse to be built by Shawn Chapps in a perfect location to launch your Island lifestyle. It’s located equidistant to Edgartown Village and South Beach with easy access to the bicycle path and Morning Glory Farm.

25 Meshacket Road in Edgartown, priced at $2,695,000, in Edgartown’s newest luxury community, Meshacket Woods, nestled in a lovely woodland setting a short distance to Edgartown Village and offering easy access to South Beach.

12 Baylies Way in Edgartown, priced at $3,142,000 and close to newly paved Meeting House Road, for easy South Beach access, and Morning Glory Farm. The property features separate guest space, a Gunite pool, and a sport top tennis court.

2 Dark Hollow Lane in Edgartown, priced at $2,246,000, is an Island classic Cape Cod style home designed by esteemed local architect Chuck Sullivan, surrounded by 27 acres of conservation land.

10 Puwal Lane in Katama, $4,500,000, is in an area of existing finer homes, just a stone’s throw from The Field Club, and close to the bike path for walking or jogging to town, South Beach or club.

37 Plain Field Way in Edgartown, priced at $2,725,000, has much to offer with a first (and second!) floor master, detached guest quarters, a swimming pool and basement with high ceilings.

