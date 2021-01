Jackson Bazil Dodge

Kelly Arruda and Justin Dodge of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Jackson Bazil Dodge, on Jan. 8, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Jackson weighed 8 pounds, 13.3 ounces.

Heloisa Barbosa da Costa

Mirella Mendes and Diego Mendes of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Heloisa Barbosa da Costa, on Jan. 8, 2021, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Heloisa weighed 8 pounds, 15.2 ounces.