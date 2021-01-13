Chilmark: Cooking, travel, arts, crafts

Daily morning frost signals winter is really here. Some people may have thought I was a dumb bunny last week because rabbit hunting season continues through Feb. 27, so I learned from a quartet of Peaked Hill rabbit hunters out with their dog pack on Saturday morning.

Parents and high schoolers are excited about learning in person which started up this week. I hope everyone continues to be careful and stays well.

On Thursdays from 4 to 5 pm you can cook side-by-side with Jan Buhrman in her Soup Series; Jan. 14 is Perfectly Easy Blender Creamy Tomato Soup, Brothy Tomato Cabbage Soup with Garbanzo Beans, and Squash and Escarole Soup; Jan. 21 is Pistachio Soup and Carrot Ginger Soup, and on Jan. 28 it’s Iranian Soup. Get recipes a week before class and a Zoom invitation. Recorded sessions available if you can’t make class. Register at janbuhrman.com/virtual-cooking-classes-registration/5-week-soup-series.

Join Nancy Aronie for her Writing From the Heart virtually, four Wednesday mornings from Jan. 20 to Feb. 10, from 9:30 am to noon. Register and learn more at bit.ly/3o9y5xs.

Learn about the Pathways Book Project, a collection of new visual arts, literature, performance, multimedia video and music projects produced 2020 into 2021 on Thursday, Jan. 14, from 7 to 9 pm on Zoom. Write scott4pathways@gmail.com or see PathwaysMV.org for link info and other programs.

Peaked Hill Studio’s online Kaiut Yoga classes continue on Tuesdays and Fridays for January and February, learn more and sign up for a free class at PeakedHillStudio.com.

The Chilmark library offers a Couch Trip with Galen Mayhew, who worked as an English teacher in a rural Japanese village. Enjoy “Two Years in Japan” on Saturday, Jan. 16, at 1:30 pm. Poet Spencer Thurlow will help you learn about “PoBiz: Getting Your Poetry Published,” on four Wednesdays, Jan.20 to Feb. 10, at 4 pm. Write to tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom link. Bookgroups coming up are the Sweet Cookbook Club’s Trine Hahnemann’s “Scandinavian Baking” for Jan. 16; and Jennifer Egan’s “Manhattan Beach” for the MV Libraries on Jan. 21. Take and Make Craft Kits are available on Thursday from 11am to 4 pm (while supplies last); Hot Cocoa on Jan. 14; Bead Snowflakes on Jan. 21. For library info see chilmarklibrary.org/.

The Chilmark Community Church services continue on Zoom, see chilmarkchurch.org/service/ for link.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855. If you need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them and anything COVID or town related at chilmarkma.gov.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

