Travel virtually with Galen Mayhew as he recounts his experiences as an English teacher in a rural Japanese town. He will tell stories about his early days abroad as a college graduate, working during the pandemic, his explorations all over Japan, and the festivals and traditional arts he experienced. Join Mayhew on Saturday, Jan. 16, from 1:30 to 2:30 pm for a glimpse into everyday Japanese life. For a Zoom invitation, email tthorpe@clamsnet.org.