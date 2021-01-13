Housing Assistance offers rental assistance

Winter on the Island for the local workforce is difficult, due to the nature of a seasonal economy, but the hardships of the ordinary winter season have been exacerbated by the current pandemic. Local workers who usually take on additional employment to prepare for the off-season did not have that opportunity this year.

In order to combat the loss of economic stability for many community members, the Housing Assistance Corporation has taken in donations that have boosted the ability of their program to support vulnerable renters who are facing the possibility of eviction. The Housing Assistance Corporation has received numerous generous donations from Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation, the Cape and Islands Association of Realtors, Shepley Wood Products, and Barnstable Brewing, from its Civic Rent lager.

“Housing, homelessness, and food insecurity have long been challenges in our local communities that are being made worse by the double impact of the pandemic and the winter season,” said Nancy Huntington Stager, president and CEO of Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation. “Thank you to the organizations and people bravely working on the frontlines to support our neighbors in need, providing vital assistance during these times.”

Despite the federal eviction moratorium being extended to the end of January, that does not prevent landlords from preparing paperwork in advance, in order to evict renters promptly after the moratorium is lifted.

The assistance provided by the Cape agency is also available to Island renters and homeowners. Islanders who are behind on rent are encouraged to contact Housing Assistance Corporation at 508-771-5400 or hac@haconcapecod.org to find out more about the Workforce Housing Relief Fund, and the host of other resources, including mortgage and rental assistance, administered by HAC to help vulnerable renters and homeowners avoid eviction or foreclosure.