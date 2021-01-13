Read the classics in online book group

1 of 2

Spend your winter getting cozy while reading the classics. The Martha’s Vineyard Library Association presents MVLA Classics, a fun and casual book group on Zoom. This group is led by West Tisbury librarian Dee Leopold, who has been running virtual book groups since March 2020. Participants can join a small group on either Sundays, Mondays, or Tuesdays, each from 5 to 6 pm. The club will discuss “Jane Eyre” in February and “Middlemarch” in March. Copies of the book are available at the Island libraries and online. The group is free and open to the public. Email Leopold at dleopold@clamsnet.org for more information or to join.