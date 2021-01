Join Christina Montoya from the comfort of your home as she teaches Salsa Suelta Cabana. This dance form is performed without a partner, and it incorporates various styles of Cuban dance, including Afro-Cuban traditions and African American urban dance elements. In collaboration with Slough Farm and the Oak Bluffs library, on Saturday, Jan. 16, from 11 am to 12 pm. For Zoom access, email ccooney@clamsnet.org.