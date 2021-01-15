Sandwich tops Vineyard Icemen in season opener

1 of 7

The Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena hosted an honest to goodness, Cape and Islands League boys hockey game between Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and Sandwich on Thursday afternoon as the puck finally dropped on a new season.

A smattering of fans were on hand, limited to one per player. The game was tense, fast-moving and hard-hitting with few whistles. Quality scoring chances were few but the goalies were superb. Vineyarder Oliver Lively made 33 saves and Mitchell Norkevicius earned the shutout for the Blue Knights.

Only Caleb Richardson’s back-hander from the inside edge of the left circle 5:52 into the game separated the teams until the final 61 seconds. From there, Chris Cardillo and Rob Cardillo added a pair of empty net tallies as the Blue Knights padded their total and left the Island with a 3-0 win.

While admitting that no loss ever feels good, Vineyard coach Matt Mincone recognized that this season opener was unlike any other. “I’m pleased that we got to go out and compete,” he said. “I’m sure the players were let down by the outcome but I was really proud to be on the bench. They’re never going to forget that game and I won’t either, knowing what everyone’s been through. Being able to compete and get that feeling again was a win for everybody who was involved, for the players, the coaches, the schools and the community.”

As with any season, the opening game is the first step of a work in progress. For Coach Mincone, the bright spots started between the pipes. “Goaltending was fantastic,” he said. “[Oliver] was a transfer who came back. He and Graham (Stearns) are probably one of the best 1-2 combos I’ve had.” The coach also cited senior co-captain Eli Gundersen’s work on defense and junior forward Jake Scott, who had one of the best scoring chances in the game following a spirited rush down the right wing in the second period.

The Vineyarders are scheduled to play again on Monday vs. St. John Paul II at Tony Kent Arena in South Dennis. The next home game is scheduled for Jan. 27 vs. Dennis-Yarmouth. MV will compete in the Cape and Islands League Lighthouse Division, alongside D-Y, Nantucket, Mashpee/Monomoy, and STJPII. Barnstable, Falmouth, Nauset and Sandwich comprise the C & I Atlantic Division.