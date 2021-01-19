Island athletes receive MIAA sportsmanship award

1 of 2

Two 2020 Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) graduates, Lauren Boyd and Kenneth Hatt, received the Boston Bruins Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) ice hockey Sportsmanship Award at a virtual ceremony hosted by Bruins president Cam Neely last week.

According to a press release, the annual award recognizes student athletes who go above and beyond to encourage good sportsmanship, both in their respective sports, and in their daily lives.

For nearly two decades, the MIAA and the Bruins have partnered to honor worthy student-athletes from boys and girls ice hockey leagues statewide.

“These young men and women demonstrated a tremendous commitment to teamwork and exhibited respect both on and off the ice,” the release states.

MVRHS athletic director, Mark McCarthy, told The Times the MIAA and the Bruins couldn’t have chosen two student athletes more worthy of the accolades.

“They are great kids, and are very deserving of this award,” McCarthy said.

According to McCarthy, students are considered for the award based on their on-ice ability to lead and work with their teammates, as well as sportsmanship they exhibit in their locker rooms, hallways, and classrooms.

“Being a team leader, being an encouragement to teammates, and acting as liaison between the coaching staff and the team — the award really represents the all-around personality of the individual. Someone who isn’t just an upstanding athlete, but also an upstanding individual in their day to day lives,” McCarthy said.