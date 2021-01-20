Chilmark: Lucy Vincent Beach

Have you seen the amazing job Martina Mastromonaco has done on the path at Lucy Vincent Beach? She’s been working outside cutting back the growth and reestablishing the natural fencing now lined with large stones. Beautiful work Martina, thanks for making it better for everyone. Something dog walkers still need to do, not all, but some. If you can bring your dog to the beach, you can bring their droppings home with you. Please help keep LVB clean and available to all. I loved coming upon the pin “What if?” on the post entrance to the beach. If this was you, please let me know.

One of the best Zoom moments of my week was attending Pathways Book Project information session and seeing so many favorite Island artists whom I’ve missed being in their performing, exhibiting, showing, and sharing presence. Learn more about what they offer our community and about participating in this landmark project, pathwaysmv.org/pathways-book-project/.

Seems like a good time to clean out closets and make a difference by donating to the Chicken Alley Thrift Shop. All donations are by appointment only, please call 508-693-2278.

Try Jan Buhrman’s cook side-by-side Soup Series: Jan. 21 is Pistachio Soup and Carrot Ginger Soup and on Jan. 28 it’s Iranian Soup. Get recipes a week before class and a Zoom invitation. Recorded sessions available if you can’t make class. Register at janbuhrman.com/virtual-cooking-classes-registration/5-week-soup-series.

Peaked Hill Studio’s online Kaiut Yoga classes continue on Tuesdays and Fridays for January and February, learn more and sign up for a free class on PeakedHillStudio.com.

The Chilmark library joins the M.V. Libraries Book Groups for Jennifer Egan’s “Manhattan Beach” on Jan. 21. It’s Vineyard Bingo on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 7 pm, this is the first of a monthly Bingo night. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Vineyard BINGO board and the Zoom invite. Take and Make Craft Kits are available on Thursday from 11 am to 4 pm (while supplies last); Bead Snowflakes on Jan. 21; Snow Globe on Jan. 28. For library info see chilmarklibrary.org/.

The Chilmark Community Church services continue on zoom, see chilmarkchurch.org/service/ for link.

Schedule a free COVID-19 test at 877-336-9855. If you need any help, Chilmark Neighbors offers volunteer assistance. You can find them and anything Covid or town related at chilmarkma.gov.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

