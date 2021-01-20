Two Steamship mariners test positive

Two Steamship Authority employees have tested positive for COVID-19. One mariner served aboard the Gay Head on the Nantucket route. The other mariner served aboard the Martha’s Vineyard on the Vineyard route. Their names are being withheld by the SSA for reasons of medical privacy.

“The employee assigned to the MV Gay Head last worked on the vessel starting with the scheduled 5:45 am trip from Hyannis to Nantucket on Saturday, January 16, 2021, and ending with the vessel’s 10:45 am arrival in Hyannis later that day,” a release states. “The crew member subsequently felt ill and was tested on Monday, January 18, 2021.” The mariner received a positive test result Jan. 20 and “immediately” notified the SSA, according to a release.

“The employee assigned to the MV Martha’s Vineyard last worked on the vessel starting with the 12 pm trip from Woods Hole to Vineyard Haven on Friday, January 15, 2021, and ending with the vessel’s 11:30 am arrival in Woods Hole on Saturday, January 16, 2021,” a release states. “The crew member subsequently developed symptoms of COVID-19 and was tested on Monday, January 18, 2021…”

This employee received a positive test result on Jan. 20 and “immediately” notified the SSA, according to a release.

“The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment and Cape Cod Healthcare have agreed to arrange for COVID-19 testing for those vessel employees who have been identified as being in close contact with the affected employees,” a release states. “Those employees will not be allowed to return to work until after a negative test result is received or are cleared to work by a medical professional.”

The SSA doesn’t expect service interruptions or schedule changes as a result of the two COVID-19 cases.