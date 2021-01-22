Barbara Erickson, Trustees CEO, passes away

Barbara Erickson, president and CEO of the Trustees of the Reservations has died following a battle with cancer. She was the fourth leader of the Trustees and had served in that capacity since 2012.

“Erickson oversaw a period of intense growth and success at the organization,” according to a press release. “Among the list of Erickson’s achievements, several stand out: expanding the operational budget, launching new initiatives in Boston, growing philanthropy, increasing the audience base, and securing new iconic properties.”

“We’re all heartbroken,” Sam Hart, Trustees director for Nantucket and the Vineyard, told The Times. “She was such a real leader and visionary.”

Hart said the Vineyard was dear to Erickson.

“She absolutely loved and treasured the Vineyard properties,” he said. “She always made the Island team feel like part of the mission.”

“Barbara was an exceptional president and led the organization into a new era with a strong vision,” Peter Coffin, chair of the board of directors for the Trustees, said through a release. “She will continue to serve as inspiration for all of us for many years, and we look forward to continuing the work that she began.”

“In the fall, the board of directors appointed Jocelyn Forbush, executive vice president, as the acting president and CEO, while Erickson was on medical leave,” according to a release. “Forbush will continue to serve in this role.”

“The board has total confidence in Jocelyn and we place our support behind her and the Executive Team as they move the work ahead,” Coffin said through the release.

“We’ve gotten good leadership from Jocelyn Forbush,” Hart told The Times.

Erickson, originally from Gillette, Wyoming, is survived by her husband Peter Torrebiarte and their two children Marcelo and Lucia, and two stepsons, Alejandro and Gabriel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to support the future education of the children — 529 funds have been created for both children.