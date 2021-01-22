A proud moment atop Gay Head Light

Midday Friday, high atop Gay Head Light in the great lantern, with Vineyard Sound and the Elizabeth Islands in the background, Petty Officer Colleen Wilson re-enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Wilson, an 8-year veteran who’s been at Station Menemsha for about six months, has signed on for another three years. In a brief ceremony, senior Chief Justin Longval, officer in charge of Station Menemsha, swore Wilson in. In addition to her nautical duties at the station, Wilson is in training to be a heavy weather coxswain, according to Chief Stephen White, executive officer of Station Menemsha.