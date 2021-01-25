Officers elected for Democratic Council

In mid-January, the Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard (known as the M.V. Dems) elected its officers for 2021–23. The incoming officers are Steve Power, chair; Nicola Blake, vice chair; Susanna J. Sturgis, secretary; Carla Cooper, treasurer; and Holly MacKenzie, immediate past president. All five officers are longtime Vineyarders who have been active in Democratic and other community activities in recent years.

“First, let me thank Holly MacKenzie for an excellent job as our chair for two years,” incoming chair Steve Power said in a press release. “Rather than a change, I see my tenure as an extension of the great work Holly and her team have done. We are overjoyed and relieved to have a Democratic president and the first-ever woman vice president in Washington, and look forward to supporting them in any way we can.”

The M.V. Dems support Democratic candidates in local, state, and national elections; inform voters about Democratic positions on issues and promote public participation; and promote accountability of public officials, regardless of party affiliation, by facilitating voter communication with those officials.

M.V. Dems meetings are open to all. They are held at 9:30 am on the second Saturday of every month. These days they are held via Zoom. Recent speakers have included U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy, state Sen. Julian Cyr, and state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, as well as organizers for the ranked-choice voting initiative and those working to promote transparency in the state legislature. To get on the mailing list and receive the Zoom link for upcoming meetings, email democratsmv@gmail.com.