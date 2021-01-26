Judith A. Ford, 87, of Oak Bluffs, died on Dec. 17, 2020.

She was born in Hartford, Conn., on Feb. 28, 1933, the daughter of Helen Goldsmith and Ernest Acton. They resided in South Glastonbury, and spent many wonderful summers at their cottage on Leete’s Island in Guilford, Conn. Judy went to Principia College, where she earned her teaching degree and spent many years enriching children’s lives as an elementary teacher in the Burlington school system.

Judy loved hiking, where she met her husband, Robert Ford. They retired to their favorite place, Martha’s Vineyard, where they spent many happy years tromping through tidal pools and marshes. They spent a lot of time at Felix Neck, and exploring the Island habitats. Judy loved so much about the Island, including living in Oak Bluffs. She loved the carousel, and roaming the gift shops on Circuit Ave. for special treasures and beach bags to share with summer visitors. She also spent a great deal of time at the Oak Bluffs library, and when she could no longer get there, they brought the books to her.

Judy participated in many activities with the Council on Aging and the Center for Living. She loved musical performances, and played piano most of her life. She was still hoping to take tap dancing in her eighties.

In her final years, she preferred staying close to home, where she tended her flowers, fed the birds, visited on the deck with close friends Jill and Pat, and walked the yard with “Pinky Sue.” Visitors to Judy’s home would rarely get away without helping to complete a puzzle. She will always be remembered with a cookie in her hand and a cat at her side. She sparkled inside and out, and will be greatly missed.

Thank you to all the organizations and caregivers on Martha’s Vineyard and in Connecticut that supported Judy and joined in sharing her beautiful spirit. Special thanks to Elder Services, the Council on Aging, the Center for Living, and the VNA.

Judy is survived by her children, Holly Momm-Seely and her husband, Kent, Stephen Momm and his wife, Bic, and Leslie Szydlo and her husband David; grandchildren Cameron and Colin Seely, Nichole Vasilj, and Ian and Eli Szydlo; and great-granddaughter Ava; as well as stepson Owen Ford and sister-in-law Susan Tarantino.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Oak Bluffs Public Library, P.O. Box 2039, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.