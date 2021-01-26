Many thanks

To the Editor:

The Island Food Pantry and I would like to say thank you to all of those who made donations at the Christmas display on County Road in Oak Bluffs in 2020. Because of your extreme caring for those who need the Food Pantry, I delivered 3,120 pounds of food. This is but a snowball in a snowstorm for what the Food Pantry goes through, but every little bit helps. I personally want to thank all of those who made donations in memory of my wife Lynn, who passed away in September. Thank you.

Robert Gatchell, Papa Noel

Oak Bluffs