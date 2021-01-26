Nine new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

The Island boards of health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday — seven from the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, one from TestMV, and one from the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah).

As of Tuesday afternoon, the hospital has conducted 12,025 tests for COVID-19 since March. Of those, 555 have tested positive, 11,426 negative, and 44 are pending results.

There are currently three patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Jan. 12, the hospital sent a patient in “serious condition” off-Island by MedFlight. There have been four total COVID-19-related transfers since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday, TestMV has conducted 31,116 tests since June. Of those, 234 have tested positive, 29,881 negative, and 1,001 are pending results.

There were no new probable positives Tuesday, for a total of 50 since March.

The town of Aquinnah has conducted 405 tests, of which one has come back positive, 380 negative and 24 pending results.

The Martha’s Vineyard public schools have tested 2,000 individuals. As of Jan. 25 there have been three positive cases. The public school data is updated once a week

The Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah) reported a new case Tuesday, for a total of five positive cases of COVID-19.

Due to how tests are conducted, there can be a discrepancy between the number of positive individuals and the number of positive tests reported.

In an expanded report Friday, the Martha’s Vineyard boards of health reported that there were 62 active cases of COVID-19 on the Island. Two active cases tested positive between Jan. 3 and Jan. 9, the rest tested positive between Jan. 17 and Jan. 22.

Of the positive cases, 310 or 40 percent are connected to at least one other case. Most connections are within family/household groups, according to the boards of health. There have been 47 instances of two-person groups testing positive for COVID-19.

Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and Tisbury are all in the “red” or highest risk category, according to the state Department of Public Health.

According to state data, there have been 59 positive cases of COVID-19 in Edgartown in the last two weeks and the town’s positivity rate is 8.28 percent. Oak Bluffs reported 34 cases in the last two weeks and has a 6.69 percent positivity rate. Tisbury reported 49 cases in the last two weeks with a 5.66 percent positivity rate.

According to Tisbury health agent and boards of health spokesperson Maura Valley, getting an immediate repeat test is not recommended, but she said it can be done at the discretion of a healthcare provider. Per Massachusetts Department of Public Health guidelines, if an individual tests positive for COVID-19 they should quarantine and take precautions.

Since March, there have been 789 cases of COVID-19 reported on Martha’s Vineyard. Of those, 392 are female and 390 are male, with the majority of the cases being in individuals between 20 and 39. Only 31 cases have been reported in individuals over 70 years old.

The vast majority of those cases were reported in the past two months, when the Island’s first cluster of cases was linked to a wedding in October. Since then, the Island has seen 702 cases of COVID-19 — more than seven times the 89 cases reported on the Island between when testing began in March and Oct. 25.

In addition to the wedding cluster, which reported eight cases, clusters at Cronig’s Market, with 19 cases, and a Bible study group, with 11 cases, have also been reported.

On the state level Monday, there were 3,477 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state’s seven-day average of percent positivity has dropped to 4.82 percent—a steep decline from eight percent in early January. There are an estimated 92,035 active cases statewide. There were 45 new deaths, for a total of 13,889 COVID-19 deaths since March.