55Plus: Get online

Social isolation is no small thing. This past year made it clear that we all need connections. It is important for our mental health and our physical well-being that we stay connected to others. It is good to know that there are resources available now, right on the island, to ease our isolation this winter.

Home internet service

Comcast and Verizon are linked to programs meant to bring affordable internet to customer homes on fixed incomes.

Comcast Essentials: apply.internetessentials.com

Verizon Lifeline: lifelinesupport.org

Libraries

Among our most valuable Island technology resources are our local public libraries. All of our libraries loan different equipment and Wi-Fi hot spots in various quantities, with different borrowing rules. The loan periods are generally for two weeks. Call your local branch, and a librarian can help you or send you in the right direction. Most libraries will also help you get a library card right over the phone. Some libraries are offering home delivery.

Aquinnah Public Library, 508-645-2314

Chilmark Public Library, 508-645-3360

Edgartown Public Library, 508-627-4221

Oak Bluffs Public Library, 508-693-9433

Vineyard Haven Public Library, 508-696-4211

West Tisbury Free Public Library, 508-693-3366

Find your online group

In the Calendar section, there are online worship services, library events, senior center programs, support groups, YMCA fitness classes, classes through ACE MV, the M.V. Museum, art galleries, town committees, and open events. These online gatherings bring you together with others. Island organizations are working hard to serve the community and to create the connections we all need. A librarian can also help you find the social group you are looking for to help you get started.

At the M.V. Center for Living we know how important it is to be social, and we also know how hard it is to get there. The M.V. Center for Living supportive day program meets online four days a week. We can help you connect, help you find programs of interest (not just ours) on Island and off.

If you need help, call us at 508-939-9440, and we are happy to help you find resources and tools to get you connecting with others online. We may be keeping our distance, but we can still be connected, especially on our fabulous Island with our great neighbors.

Mary Holmes is supervisor of the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living supportive day program.