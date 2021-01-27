The Chilmark library hosts a book talk with Jennifer Smith Turner, author of “Child Bride,” on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 4 pm. The novel is the story of the segregated South of the mid-1900s; 14-year-old Nell bears witness to a world that embraces the oppression of women. She is fascinated with the prospect of being an independent person, but when she turns 16, she is married off and brought to Boston as a young bride.

“Child Bride” was named best fiction e-book for 2020 by the Black Caucus of the American Library Association, and BiblioBoard. The award honors the best self-published e-books in fiction and poetry by an African American author in the U.S. It’s also the 2020 NYC Big Book Award recipient.

Turner is a New England–born writer. She is the author of two poetry books, “Lost and Found: Rhyming Verse Honoring African American Heroes” and “Perennial Secrets: Poetry & Prose.” Her work has been included in “Vineyard Poets,” an anthology of poems by Martha’s Vineyard writers, and in numerous literary publications.

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom invite. This free event is sponsored by Friends of the Chilmark Library.