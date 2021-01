Keeping the kids entertained during these long quarantine weeks is tough, but Island artist Val Estabrook and the West Tisbury library are here to help. Bring the kids and join Estabrook on Friday, Jan. 29, from 4 to 5 pm in a virtual introductory charcoal class, supplies included. This workshop is intended to help students get a feel for the medium, and begin experimenting in fun new ways. Email mlawson@clamsnet.org for the Zoom login.