Island nonprofits offer free screening of ‘The Social Dilemma’

M.V. Community Services’ Island Wide Youth Collaborative (IWYC), in partnership with NAMI M.V. and the M.V. Youth Task Force sponsors a free at-home virtual screening of the Netflix documentary-drama “The Social Dilemma” on Friday, Jan. 29, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Directed by Jeff Orlowski, “The Social Dilemma” sparks a global conversation on the consequences of society’s growing dependence on social media. The film explores how technology companies have manipulated human psychology bringing on dire consequences, according to a press release from Community Services.

“As digital platforms increasingly become a lifeline to stay connected, Silicon Valley insiders reveal how social media is reprogramming civilization by exposing what’s hiding on the other side of your screen,” the release states.

The event will feature a viewing of the 94-minute film followed by a facilitated live Q and A session featuring screenwriter Vickie Curtis; Diana Graber, an expert on digital literacy, author of “Raising Humans in a Digital World,” and co-creator of the website cyberwise.org; clinical psychologist, professional coach, educator, and founder of the Humedia Project Dr. Jessica Fortunato, and Janell Burley Hofmann, author of “iRules.” Hofmann is an international speaker and consultant founder of the Slow Tech Movement and iRules Academy.

RSVP for the event is required. Visit the following link to sign up and receive the Zoom link to participate: mvcommunityservices.org/iwyc-event-registration/.