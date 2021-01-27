Papermaking at the Chilmark library

On Saturday, Feb. 6, at 4 pm the Chilmark library presents Papermaking with May Babcock: History and Science of Papermaking, with a Demonstration of Embedding Seaweed in Paper.

One of the Chilmark library’s “The Book” series, join Rhode Island artist and papermaker Babcock for an overview of papermaking history and techniques, with demonstration. You’ll learn about her artwork and how she makes paper from plants. Then, watch as she embeds seaweed into pulp for her Macroalgae series. Attendees will receive a special gift at the end.

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and to get the Zoom invite. The free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Chilmark Library.