Transportation Access Program returns to the Vineyard

The Transportation Access Program (TAP), made available by Martha’s Vineyard Community Services (MVCS), has returned to assist individuals with travel expenses related to medical or behavioral health appointments off-Island.

TAP started up as a program of MVCS in 2016, and to date has helped an average of 128 Islanders a year with off-Island travel expenses.

According to a press release, a grant from the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation allows TAP to assist individuals and families with excessive costs of off-Island travel due to long-term illness; health or mental health needs requiring services not available on the Island; chronic illness requiring regular off-Island appointments; or acute health or mental health emergencies.

All Martha’s Vineyard residents are eligible to apply for up to $750 annually in off-Island travel assistance to medical/mental health appointments, according to the release. Requests over $750 will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Visit the MVCS website at mvcommunityservices.org/tap to submit an application. Applications can be submitted requesting reimbursement for expenses dating back to Dec. 1, 2020.

Applications are available in English and Portuguese, and should be completed online if possible, although physical applications may be submitted by mail, or an appointment can be made to drop off in person.