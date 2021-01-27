Join the free Writing for Young People Group at the Chilmark library on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 6 pm.

Are you working on a picture book, Middle-Grade, Young Adult story, or nonfiction for young people? Or have you always wanted to? Join the library’s monthly virtual group and share your work, critique, and discuss favorite books in today’s and yesterday’s marketplace. All levels are invited to come experience the joy that can be creating stories for kids.

The group is facilitated by Tracy Thorpe, who holds an MFA in creative writing for young people from Lesley University. Thorpe is also program coordinator at the Chilmark library.

Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and to get the Zoom invite.