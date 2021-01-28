Vineyarders shutout D-Y in boys hockey

1 of 4

Mike Wallace scored his first varsity goal and Graham Stearns stopped all 18 shots as Martha’s Vineyard shutout Dennis-Yarmouth, 3-0, in a Cape and Islands League Lighthouse Division boys hockey game Wednesday afternoon at the MV Ice Arena in Oak Bluffs.

The Vineyarders scored once in each period and dominated possession throughout the contest, peppering D-Y netminder Mason Sheehan with 34 shots on goal.

The hosts came out buzzing from the opening faceoff, hemming the Dolphins in their zone for most of the first period. MV got on the board at 7:23 when senior forward Mike Wallace took a nice feed from Finn Lewis and roofed the puck into the net from the right post.

Midway through the second period, Hunter Meader put the Vineyarders up 2-0, after rushing down the right wing and whistling a nasty wrister into the top left corner of the cage from the top of the circle. Elias Gundersen iced the win with an empty-netter with five seconds remaining.

The Vineyarders (2-2 overall, 2-0 C & I Lighthouse) travel to Nauset on Saturday and host St. John Paul II in divisional play on Wednesday at 4 pm.