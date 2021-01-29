Island shelters prepare to weather weekend storm

With high winds and extreme temperatures expected over the weekend, an emergency warming shelter will be open to a limited number of community members.

The emergency shelter, which is located in the meeting room of the West Tisbury Library, opened Friday at 11 am, and will remain operational until Monday at 11 am.

Folks must call the Dukes County Communications Center at 508-693-1212, or the West Tisbury Police Department at 508-693-0020 in order to be admitted, or to request additional information.

The maximum capacity for the shelter is 5 to 10 people, per the COVID health guidelines for maximum room occupancy.

In order to provide additional support to homeless or housing-insecure individuals on-Island, the homeless shelter located at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown is extending its hours to be open 24/7, as long as temperatures remain below 28 degrees.

Contact the homeless shelter by calling 978-273-0533.

The American Red Cross is also ready to assist with emergency supplies, frozen pipes, and can provide hotel vouchers to families without power. The Red Cross can be reached at 1-800-564-1234 to accommodate any problems caused by weather.

Instructions on preparing for a major storm can be accessed in both English and Portugeuse.