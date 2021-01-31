Water in engine room sidelines Katama

The Steamship Authority freight ferry Katama aborted a crossing between Woods Hole and Vineyard Haven “shortly before 11:30 am” Sunday because a “small amount of pooled water” was discovered under a deck plate in the engine room, according to SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll.

“Two cars, each with two passengers, were on board the vessel, and were transferred to the MV Martha’s Vineyard for passage to Vineyard Haven,” Driscoll emailed. “At no point was the safety of the passengers or the seven crew members on board at risk. The vessel’s 12:20 p.m. departures from Vineyard Haven and its next round trip, which was the last scheduled for the day, were canceled as a result. Vehicles that were booked for travel on board the M/V Katama were accommodated on other Authority vessels.”

Coast Guard Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick described the problem as “water in the hull” not near a bilge. Wyrick said the SSA notified the Coast Guard of the problem. Wyrick said the SSA was able to wet vac up the water and that the ferry line was determining whether it could make repairs in Woods Hole or not. Wyrick was unable to say what those repairs might be.

Driscoll noted the Sankaty will be taking over for the Katama Monday morning.