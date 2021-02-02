Edgartown explores May town meeting

With an ongoing pandemic, Edgartown is exploring plans to move its annual town meeting to May.

At the moment, the annual town meeting is set for April 13, but at a board of selectmen meeting Monday, town administrator James Hagerty said having either an indoor or outdoor meeting may be difficult due to the pandemic and the weather.

Selectmen agreed and asked Hagerty to explore setting the town meeting in mid to late May.

Last year, the town held its annual meeting in June, but Hagerty said that month is difficult as the town closes out its fiscal year.