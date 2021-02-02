O.B. secures $210,000 shared streets grant

Oak Bluffs received a $210,000 grant from the state’s Shared Winter Streets & Spaces program to create new sidewalks and improve the bus stop at the Martha’s Vineyard Skatepark.

With the funding the town will construct brand new ADA-compliant sidewalks with lighting around the skatepark and connected to existing paved paths to the YMCA, Martha’s Vineyard Ice Arena, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, and the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

The Oak Bluffs grant is part of $3.2 million for third round funding for the shared streets program. The program provides technical and funding assistance to help Massachusetts cities and towns conceive, design, and implement tactical changes to curbs, streets, and parking areas in support of public health, safe mobility, and renewed commerce, with a special focus on the particular challenges of winter.

The program is currently focused on projects that respond to the pandemic and provide safe mobility for children, senior citizens, and public transit.