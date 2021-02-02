West Tisbury firefighter snuffs cellar fire

A West Tisbury firefighter was able to snuff a small cellar fire Tuesday morning before it had a chance to spread. West Tisbury firefighter Steve Serusa was driving along State Road when a fire call came in for a house on Simran Road, a remote dirt road on the Tisbury line. The source of the fire was a stove, West Tisbury Fire Chief Manuel Estrella III said. Chief Estrella said a contractor may have inadvertently turned on the appliance and started the fire. Serusa was able to quickly knock the stove fire down with an extinguisher, Estrella said.

“He did a great job,’ Estrella said.

The house had some smoke damage, Estrella said, but the fire damage appeared limited to the stove and items that were on the stove, items that may have been tools.

Estrella said Simran and the rural roads leading to it are constricted with vegetation and that makes it difficult for fire apparatus to navigate. Another recent fire call on Shubael Weeks Path was hampered by untrimmed vegetation, he noted.