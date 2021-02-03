Academic honors

Dean’s list
Kiana Casey of Edgartown, at University of New Hampshire.
Justine Cassel of Vineyard Haven, at University of New Hampshire.
Grant Pertile of Edgartown, at Bryant University.
Julian Herman of Vineyard Haven, at Becker College.
Ruby Remington Suman of Aquinnah, at UMass Amherst.
Emma Constance Baldino of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.
Molly Rose Baldino of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.
Kenneth Robert Hatt of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.
Michelle Lauren Herrick of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.
Paulo Fernando Pereira Filho of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.
Mark Francis Allen Turner of Edgartown, at UMass Amherst.
Aivaras Gedvilas Ferrone of Oak Bluffs, at UMass Amherst.
William Guy Hermann of Oak Bluffs, at UMass Amherst.
James E. Robinson of Oak Bluffs, at UMass Amherst.
Henry Maverick Barnes of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.
Alexandra P. Look of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.
Michael Brian Metcalf of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.
Owen Porterfield of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.
Camilla Araujo Prata of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.
Gregory Joseph Shapiro of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.
Violet Elizabeth Southwick of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.
Sayre Irwin Powell of Vineyard Haven, at UMass Amherst.
Maximilian Jason Davis of West Tisbury, at UMass Amherst.
Aleksandra Letitia Lakis of West Tisbury, at UMass Amherst.
John Rembrandt Steele of West Tisbury, at UMass Amherst.