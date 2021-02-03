Great discussions at the library

In its 50th year, Great Decisions is a program sponsored by the Foreign Policy Association for people interested in global affairs. The Vineyard Haven library’s Great Decisions group will meet on Zoom for eight sessions every other week beginning Thursday, Feb. 4, at 6 pm. Participants will watch a 30-minute video and read articles related to each session’s topic in advance of the discussion. Registration for the series is at capacity, but you can contact Ruth Konigsberg to be placed on the waiting list, email rkonigsberg@clamsnet.org.

On Friday, Feb. 5, join the Friday Knitting Group online at 3 pm, connecting with others while you also work on your knitting, crocheting, or quilting. And on Tuesday, Feb. 9, the Vineyard Haven library hosts “The Berth” with Fan Oglivie. She will present her new book of poems, “The Berth: American Themes in Poems and Images,” published last September. The book of poetry is based on a fictional woman who took passage on the Mayflower 400 years ago. A companion woman in 2020 communicates her life to the Mayflower woman in a variety of poems and images. The online talk begins at 6 pm.

To find out more about any of these events, visit vhlibrary.org or call 508-696-4210.