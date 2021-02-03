Honoring our water

Join members of the Martha’s Vineyard community in honoring precious water resources on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 1 to 2 pm via Zoom or Facebook Livestream. Hear perspectives from local community members about our interdependence with water, and come together for a gathering of gratitude.

There will be guest speakers from all backgrounds in the community who will each tell their story of the importance of water in their everyday lives, or with their jobs, and how it affects them and the community. The group is coming together to inspire action in preserving water. Tune into this gathering from your favorite water source, or with a container of water nearby. Click the link to register for this free special event: bit.ly/39F9yM0.

RSVP and find more details on the Facebook Event Page: //fb.me/e/fmo1Gulv6.