1 of 3

Interested in photography? The West Tisbury library invites you to join the Photo Engagement Project. All you need is a positive attitude and something to contribute to the group — your own photography, other photography that you admire, or photography tips or prompts. The goal is to increase engagement in and enthusiasm for photography, so the stakes are low and everyone is welcome. Meets the first Thursday every month from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Join by emailing wt_mail@clamsnet.org.