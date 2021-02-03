It’s time to apply for scholarships

The Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation, formerly the Permanent Endowment of Martha’s Vineyard, announced that applications for 2021 scholarships are now open for Island students. For the past 30 years, this organization has granted more than 1,600 scholarships for students looking to attend a college or university, and aided in supporting students already in postgraduate education or mariners pursuing their captain’s license.

With a multitude of different scholarship options available, students are advised to apply for whichever suits their needs best. While they can apply for as many as they want, students will most likely only be awarded one scholarship.

Applications are due by March 19 at midnight. For more details and the application links, students should go to endowmv.org/scholarships.