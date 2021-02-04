Manter joins housing bank 2.0 coalition

In a 2-1 vote Wednesday evening, West Tisbury selectmen appointed one of their own, Skipper Manter, to the Coalition to Create the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank (CCMVHB). Selectman Kent Healy was the dissenting vote and Manter, citing “no pay or monetary gain” voted for himself.

Unlike the previous attempt at a housing bank that failed to gain enough support, CCMVHB won’t seek short-term rental tax proceeds or Community Preservation funds but will instead operate off a fraction of real estate transactions like the Martha’s Vineyard land Bank. Island Housing Trust president Doug Ruskin, a member of the town’s finance committee, told the board the coalition is seeking a broad spectrum of input which has been well-received.

Manter said he had attended a coalition meeting and walked away “impressed and intrigued.”

Selectmen chair Cynthia Mitchell described CCMVHB as off to a “great start” and “highly representative.”

Healy said the coalition’s purpose wasn’t clear and he didn’t think a member of the selectmen should join the coalition.

“Well, I couldn’t disagree more with that, Kent, myself,” Mitchell said.

“The goal is to seek a mechanism to provide reliable, year over year funding, of a significant enough size, to actually make a dent in the affordable housing problem,” Ruskin told Healy. “And we’re looking at the Land Bank model only because it’s so successful. At this point, nothing has been put forth as a firm proposal.”

Laura Silber, coalition campaign coordinator, added, “The select people would not be committing to a certain model. What the select people are doing is committing to working with this coalition across the Island to create something. So we’re really looking for representation from every town so that every town is represented in this process. So that no town feels like they didn’t have an elected member with a voice in the process.”

Healy said while he understands the goal, he doesn’t think it’s appropriate for a board member to join the group now. “I would also say that I understand much of the housing need is by the businesses during the summer. And many of the businesses themselves have provided housing for their employees. And they’ve done it very successfully. So I think there are other ways of providing housing than having basically a public housing system.”

Silber told Healy while summer work force housing is “certainly a need on the Island,” the coalition “was focused on year-round community housing for low, moderate, and middle income families.” Sha added the median home price on the Vineyard was above $1 million.

Manter said he understood CCMVHB would be “slow and methodical” in its work and focused on “team-building.” He went on to say, “I think this is a good broad-based approach to come to a solution or part of a solution to this issue. However long it takes, they’re determined to get it done…And I would be happy to work with them.”

Mitchell asked for a motion. “This could get a little awkward. Kent? I would lean on you to offer a motion to appoint Skipper to this group,” she said.

Despite his reservations, Healy made the motion. It was seconded by Manter and he was subsequently appointed on a split vote.

“Really, thanks Skip for stepping up,” Mitchell said.

“It’s a longtime commitment,” Manter said. “I’m looking forward to the end result.”