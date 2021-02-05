Charter School to hold virtual open house

The Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School is holding its first ever virtual open house Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 6 pm.

The open house will be conducted via Zoom. Parents will be introduced to Charter School director Pete Steedman and assistant director Scott Goldin before learning about the specific grade levels for their family. The open house will highlight the school’s plans for a post-pandemic setting.

“It’s something we’ve never tried before and it will give us an opportunity to talk about project based learning,” Steedman said.

Those who attend will be able to see the physical space of the school in addition to separate classrooms with teachers from each grade. Anyone interested in attending the open house can contact Steedman at the school at 508-693-9900 or by email at info@mvpcs.org.