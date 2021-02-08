Businesses allowed to increase capacities

Following several weeks of reduced hospitalizations, fewer new cases of COVID-19, and lower positivity rates, restaurants, museums, and gyms are allowed to have up to 40 percent capacity.

In addition to restaurants, retail, and gyms, other businesses allowed to go to 40 percent capacity include driving schools and libraries. Movie theaters will also be allowed 40 percent capacity, but are limited to 50 people per theater. Capacity for offices, houses of worship, hair salons will also rise from 25 percent to 40 percent. The increased capacity went into effect Monday at 5 am.

Baker’s 25 percent capacity restriction went into effect on Dec. 26. Even with eased capacity restrictions, Baker is still keeping indoor gatherings limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people.

Aside from a rush after Christmas, Green Room manager Belinda Ritchie told The Times capacity restrictions have not been a huge issue for the store. This past weekend, the store had a brief moment where capacity was maxed out, but Ritchie said it was only for a moment.

“It’s still fairly quiet, but it’s been steady,” she said.

Richard Paradise, executive director of the Martha’s Vineyard Film Society, told The Times in an email the Film Society is at a 40 seat maximum despite being allowed 50 seats. The theater has not had a screening with more than 20 people since last October and the average audience for their winter screenings has been two to four people.

“Past year has been very challenging to say the least — our entire business model changed — we were down 75% in earned revenue for the entire 2020 vs 2019. We’ve had added costs of cleaning and other COVID protocols,” Paradise wrote in part.

The Film Society has pivoted to meet its mission of films, education, and events. The organization created a film streaming platform for people at home, a free online YouTube educational workshop on film literacy, provided filmmaker Q&As through Zoom, and still held film festivals online and in person.

“We are blessed to have a community of film-lovers and Film Society members who support our missions so our donations in 2020 increased significantly to allow us to stay open and keep our staff fully employed,” Paradise wrote.