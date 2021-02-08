Nothing funny about Zoom bombing

To the Editor:

To the young men who Zoom bombed the MVC hearing on the high school’s proposal to upgrade its athletic fields:

Your sexual harassment of a Martha’s Vineyard Commission staff member and a teacher in the audience was vicious and cruel.

To the man in the audience who on camera pronounced the bombers’ words and actions “the funniest thing,” announced he’d caught it all on camera and was uploading it to TMZ:

Sexual harassment is never funny. Your plans to disseminate footage of the harassment make you as vicious and cruel as the perpetrators.

To our Island community: We have failed our sons if, even in this era of Me Too, some of them still think sexual harassment is funny and acceptable. We must do better.

Rachel Orr

Vineyard Haven